Lisa Kudrow Teases Emotional Friends Reunion With Surprising Guests

Shock and Awe

“It was really emotional, and watching it again … I got emotional all over again,” Kudrow told Extra in May 2021, hours after HBO Max released the first trailer for the reunion special. “It’s also really just so thrilling. We got to be together and [Matt] LeBlanc tells a story like no one else, he is so great. I laugh a lot, that’s my contribution.”

The special, which premieres on the streaming service on May 27, will also feature a lot of special guests, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Reese Witherspoon. “I was surprised. We all were. There’s a lot of big open mouths,” the HouseBroken star said of the cameos.