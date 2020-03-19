The coronavirus outbreak has many people weighing their streaming options from home as they self-isolate. Some have binged Love Is Blind, while others tuned in for John Legend’s incredible Instagram concert or rewatched Frozen 2. Now, there are an onslaught on new movies coming soon.

Well, new-ish. With movie theaters shut down out of public safety concerns, many high-profile recent releases are being made available for home viewing rental starting Friday, March 20. Plus, the sequel Trolls World Tour will arrive on Friday, April 10.

Even a month ago, this move would be unthinkable — after all, in an age when millions of viewing options are at our disinfected fingertips, movie studios still want to make money the old-fashioned way with big screen premieres. (It’s also why some delayed big budget films such as Mulan, A Quiet Place 2 and Black Widow likely won’t be streaming anytime soon.) But just because the movies are in the queue doesn’t mean they’re right for you.

Here’s a rundown of the on-demand releases — with the provision that fans please return to their favorite theater when the lights go back on.