Kristine Froseth steps into the role of a period piece heroine in the new Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers.

The Looking for Alaska alum, 28, stars as Nan St. George, one of five American girls looking for love in Victorian England’s dating market in the new romantic drama, which premiered on Wednesday, November 8. The show is based on the 1938 unfinished novel by author Edith Wharton and was previously adapted into a 1995 mini-series starring Carla Gugino.

In addition to dealing with differences between American and English culture, as well as Old Money versus New Money, Nan finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between nobleman Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and Theo, the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers).

The series also stars Christina Hendricks as Nan’s mother, Imogen Waterhouse as her sister, Jinny, as well as Alisha Boe, Josie Totah and Aubri Ibrag as friends Conchita, Mabel and Lizzy, respectively.

New episodes of The Buccaneers premieres Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Scroll down to get to know the show’s cast: