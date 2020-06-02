‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Darren Criss

After Glee’s end, Criss stuck with Murphy, portraying serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the second season of American Crime Story. The role won him a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. In 2020, he dropped his own show on Quibi, called Royalties and led Murphy’s Hollywood on Netflix. He also cofounded music festival Elsie Fest, which features Broadway and pop stars. He led Broadway productions of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as starred in American Buffalo. In 2017, he released his second solo album, Homework. The following year, he went on a joint tour with Michele. In February 2019, he married Mia Swier.