‘Glee’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Naya Rivera

Shortly after Glee ended, Rivera landed a role in Devious Maids. In 2016, she released a memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up. In 2018, she landed a leading role in Step Up: High Water. Rivera was briefly engaged to Big Sean, but ended their relationship in April 2014. In July of that year, she married actor Ryan Dorsey, and they welcomed a son in September 2015. In 2017, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery against Dorsey. She filed for divorce in December of that year, and the battery charge was later dismissed. The divorce was finalized in June 2018.