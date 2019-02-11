Not a care in the world! Ariana Grande may have skipped the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, February 10, amid drama with Ken Ehrlich, a longtime producer of the show, but that didn’t stop her from getting all dolled up and lounging at home in a specially made dress.

“When @zacposen makes u a custom gown it doesn’t matter if you’re singing or not 🌫 …. thank u,” the “7 Rings” songstress, 25, captioned the first of four pictures of herself laying on the floor in a baby-blue ballgown and diamond necklace with her hair in her signature high ponytail.

The series of photos comes on the heels of Grande’s first-ever Grammy win. The “Thank U, Next” singer was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener ahead of the live telecast on Sunday. She was also nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit tune “God Is a Woman” but ultimately lost to Lady Gaga who won for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).”

Grande’s dog Myron — who previously belonged to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller — also couldn’t help but get in on the fun as he hopped on the train of the dress. (The rapper died at age 26 in September 2018.)

“I know i’m not there tonight (trust, i tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and i know i said i try not to put too much weight into these things,” the Florida native tweeted earlier that night. “But f–k ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

Days prior to the highly anticipated awards show, Grande made headlines after she slammed Ehrlich for his comments in an interview with the Associated Press claiming the “God Is a Woman” artist wouldn’t perform at the Grammys because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” Grande tweeted on Thursday, February 7.

“I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported,” she added in a second tweet. “It’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Scroll down to see Grande’s very own version of an at-home viewing party.