On the mend! Halsey slayed the 2022 Grammys red carpet just days after undergoing surgery.

The 27-year-old musician stepped out on Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas wearing an eye-catching gown by Pressiat. The brown bodice and black skirt made a statement as did Halsey’s black hat and deep red lip choice. The Grammy nominee, who earned a nod for Best Alternative Music Album this year, topped off the look with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The “Walls Could Talk” artist hasn’t been to the Grammy Awards in five years. Ahead of their return to the awards show, Halsey revealed that there was a very big similarity between their last Grammys and the 2022 event: a pre-show hospital procedure.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery,” the “Without Me” musician wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 2. “I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅.”

The New Jersey native explained, “As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.”

Halsey added: “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :).”

The “Could Have Been Me” singer shared what appeared to be a pre-surgery photo in a face covering, hospital gown and hair net. Halsey also included a few snaps of their life recently, including a heart basket full of lemons, white gardenias and a close-up photo of their 8-month-old baby, Ender, who they share with Alev Aydin.

Ahead of Halsey’s procedure, they had a parent’s night out to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27 in Hollywood. The “Eastside” musician wore a sexy, sheer and mostly see-though Dolce and Gabbana black gown with gold chain straps.

Earlier in the month, the “Control” singer celebrated their love’s birthday with a touching Instagram tribute.

“I am so grateful that somehow you were perfectly designed to arrive on this day and exist in the spectacular way that you do,” Halsey wrote of Aydin, 39, on March 17. “The best day ever because you are alive. Happy birthday big-bişko. From your birth to the one you gave me. I love you.”

Aydin, who was first linked to Halsey in October 2020, shared his own message about turning another year older via his social media account.

“Older you get, birthdays are really just another day,” he wrote at the time, sharing a black-and-white snap of the lovebirds sharing a kiss. “But my 39th don’t feel so ordinary. The frames of this reel are a special conjure.”

