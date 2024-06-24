Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is a model and socialite who managed to capture the affections of heartthrob Justin Bieber.

The model made her runway debut in 2014, walking for Topshop and French designer Sonia Rykiel. Hailey has appeared on the covers of Jalouse, Wonderland and Harper’s Bazaar, and modeled for Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Dolce & Gabbana and more. In 2016, she walked in the “Big Four” fashion week events and has since launched a YouTube channel, as well as her own skincare brand called Rhode.

Hailey was first introduced to Justin in 2009 by her father, Stephen Baldwin, backstage at the Today show, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the two sparked romance rumors. The pair briefly dated from December 2015 to early 2016 and reunited again in June 2018. The couple secretly tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and held a second ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina a year later.

Since tying the knot, Hailey has been vocal about her desire to have children with Justin, but she had expressed concerns and mentioned they were in no rush.

“I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times in May 2023. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

The two continued to grow together, and in May 2024, they announced they are expecting their first child. Justin shared a series of photos via Instagram throughout the month of Hailey showing off her baby bump.

