Cameron Mathison

Mathison’s future with Hallmark is up in the air after the network’s talk show, Home & Family, was canceled in March 2021. The soap opera star was the cohost of the series from 2013 to 2021. Mathison later hosted GAC Media’s Welcome to Great American Christmas special that same year and starred in A Kindhearted Christmas. He has, however, remained a fixture on Hallmark Channel as well, reprising his role as Detective Mike Kingston for 2021’s Hannah Swensen Mysteries’ first film, Sweet Revenge. The mystery movie is a continuation of the Murder, She Baked series, which Mathison starred on from 2015 to 2017.