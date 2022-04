Lacey Chabert

The Mean Girls actress made an exclusive multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks in February 2022. Her deal includes headlining projects for Hallmark Channel over the next two years, working as an executive producer and “developing other content” for the network and “other Hallmark platforms,” according to a press release. Chabert is best known for her work on The Crossword Mysteries franchise, the All of My Heart trilogy and the 2022 Wedding Veil trilogy.