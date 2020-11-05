Movies

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Halts Production Over Positive COVID-19 Test

By
Harry Styles Movie Don’t Worry Darling Halted Over Positive COVID-19 Test
 Snorlax/MEGA
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Staying Safe

Styles was spotted wearing a protective face mask while arriving to set on Wednesday.

Back to top