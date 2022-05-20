‘Cinema’

“Cinema” is another tune about falling in love, this time using a metaphor about movies. “I just think you’re cool / I dig your cinema,” Styles sings in the chorus. “Do you think I’m cool too? / Or am I too into you?” Some fans have interpreted the “cinema” line as a literal reference to Wilde, who’s an accomplished actress and director.

In the second verse, the “Kiwi” singer says, “I don’t know why but it feels so right to me / Something in the way you move / I like it when you dance with me.” As fans know, Wilde has been spotted dancing in the audience at several of Styles’ concert dates. They were also photographed dancing on a yacht in Italy in July 2021.