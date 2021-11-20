Top 5

Holiday Movie Preview: From ‘House of Gucci’ to a New ‘Matrix’

2021 Holiday Movie Preview
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout I’m telling you why: We’re finally getting a proper holiday movie season. This is not a slight against Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari or The Father — all fine films — but come on. Only the true cinephiles of the world could muster up excitement for the sober-minded, pandemic-affected class of 2020.

Fun fact: More people watched the big Adele CBS interview than this year’s Oscars ceremony, which featured winners from all those projects. This year? A diverse, full-fledged collection of treats. You may even have fun! Actually, having seen Lady Gaga vamp it up in House of Gucci, I can assure you: You will have fun.

Let’s unwrap a few right now. For an A-list star quotient, think Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett and Matthew Perry … all in the same movie. (That would be the satire Don’t Look Up).

For musical nerds, Steven Spielberg directs a remake of the classic West Side Story while Game of ThronesPeter Dinklage sings his heart out in the period romance Cyrano. We’re even getting new installments of Spider-Man and The Matrix.

So take a break from your 17th viewing of All Too Well, grab your favorite red scarf and head to your closest theater: Some big-screen excitement is finally coming to town.

