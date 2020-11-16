Kieran Culkin

Culkin’s real-life little brother, Kieran, portrayed his annoying cousin Fuller, in the Home Alone films. He has since starred in the Father of the Bride franchise, She’s All That, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Quitters and Infinity Baby. Kieran appeared on Go Fish and a few episodes of Long Live the Royals before playing Roman Roy on Succession, which earned him both an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2020. The actor married Jazz Charton in 2013, and they share one child.