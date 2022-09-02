Armand’s Methods of Control

Armand claimed that he and his second wife, Angela Zevely, split because she was an alcoholic, but in her divorce papers, she alleged that their breakup was the result of abuse. “I fear my husband,” she wrote. “He is a master of psychological warfare.”

During his third marriage to Frances Barrett, Armand had an affair with a woman named Martha Kaufman. After Frances found out about it, Armand allegedly had Kaufman change her name and wear a wig so they could continue their relationship without Frances being the wiser. According to Epstein, Armand also had a tracking device placed on Kaufman’s car and bugged her phone.

Casey, for her part, alleged that Armand maintained dossiers on his family members and their acquaintances. “We were taught that big brother’s always watching,” she claimed. “You can’t get away from it. My grandfather had files on anybody you dated or any of your friends. You would pick up your phone to talk to someone and you would hear a click, and you knew you were being recorded.”