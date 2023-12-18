The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast have been teasing a possible third movie for years, but nothing has come to fruition just yet.

“It’s a very special bond that we have,” Amber Tamblyn told Us Weekly in March 2018. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives I think we would.”

The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie — based on Ann Brashares’ book series of the same name — premiered in 2005 and starred Tamblyn (Tibby), Blake Lively (Bridget), Alexis Bledel (Lena) and America Ferrera (Carmen). The quartet returned to the screen for a sequel in 2008.

When Brashares dropped a fifth book in the series in 2011, fans were hopeful that the women would return. Three years later, in 2014, rumors of a third movie started swirling when it was reported that another Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie was in development.

As of December 2023, the third movie still hadn’t been made — but fans were quick to get their hopes back up when the four actresses reunited to celebrate Ferrera’s performance in Barbie.

“💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕 #SisterhoodForever,” Ferrera captioned a video of herself, Lively, Bledel and Tamblyn at the event.

