What He Thinks About ‘The Crown’

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional,” the prince said. “But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate. … It gives you a rough idea of what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself because it’s the difference between [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

He then revealed that he would like to see Damian Lewis play him on the historical drama.