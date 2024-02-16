Since Jennifer’s Body became a cult classic, the movie’s cast members such as Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody have only continued to find more success.

The horror comedy, which was released in 2009, follows a high school student (Fox) that becomes demonically possessed following a sacrifice. In order to survive, she must kill her classmates and eat their flesh.

Jennifer’s Body was written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama. Despite not being a box-office hit, the film later found its audience and has since been praised for the way it speaks to female empowerment.

In February 2024, Cody discussed plans to reboot Jennifer’s Body after it was previously coined a “commercial and critical” disaster. She told Deadline that the outpouring of support in recent years gave her the “final push” that she needed to “actually make it happen.”

“It’s hard to get things made these days,” she explained, noting her reservations about returning to the horror genre. “I was nervous to get back into that. And then this magical thing happened the last few years where that movie found an audience and people began to really appreciate it. And it gave me the confidence to say, ‘You know what? I never lost my passion for that world and I want to do another one.’ So, I’m here.”

