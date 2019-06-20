It’s tuxedo time! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back once again and the gang’s all here. In the new trailer, released on Thursday, June 20, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick come together to celebrate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding day!

The trailer also features the first look at a single Jenni. In September 2018, reality star, 33, filed for divorce from husband of three years Roger Mathews. It’s been a messy journey – which has included abuse allegations – and the struggles will be documented on the series in which they met on.

“You’re going through a divorce with somebody you love,” Ronnie, 33, tells Jenni in the new trailer. She’s also shown dancing with a man. In June 2019, the mother of two made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello who is 20 years younger than Mathews.

Despite the drama happening in the trailer, there’s also a great deal of laughter, a wedding and possibly a pregnancy? Scroll through the gallery below for all the biggest moments.