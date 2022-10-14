From the bookshelf to the TV screen! Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, is being adapted into a scripted series.

The pop star released her New York Times Bestseller in February 2020, sharing intimate details about her high-profile past relationships and her struggles with child abuse, substance abuse and body image. The memoir sold more than 500,000 copies in its first 14 weeks.

The “Irresistible” singer took to Instagram to share her excitement about the news in October 2022. “I finally get to say what I have been wantin’ to say for years now so bear with me as I type through streaming (pun intended) tears of joy and Grace (another pun I can’t tell you about yet 😜),” she wrote. “Open Book has opened the door to all of my wildest dreams as an artist, author and entertainer. This project holds my heart completely, infatuates my mind on every level, and deeply seduces my soul to the core.”

The show is in development by Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform Freevee. After Simpson released her book, she signed a multi-media rights deal with Amazon in December 2020 — which included the Open Book scripted series, a docuseries and two new original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing.

Writer Tom Kapinos, best known for Californication, will pen the script and The Dukes of Hazzard star will also serve as an executive producer alongside former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran, Lauren Auslander, Lacy Lynch and Adam Bernstein, who will also direct.

Simpson gushed about working with Kapinos in her announcement. “I have been obsessed with @tomkapinos as much as any artist or literary student has been since the days of HS being a Dawson’s Creek fan geek-to my personal coming of age years of self discovery a bit later in life after divorce watchin’ the PILOT BIBLE of Californication in 2007,” the singer excitedly wrote.

According to Variety, the Open Book series will follow the rise of pop star Sadie Sparrow and will tackle themes of love, friendship, divorce, family, sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business. The show is a music-soaked coming-of-age story that will run as a half-hour scripted comedy.

Singer, songwriter and actress Katelyn Tarver will star as Sadie. The Big Time Rush alum took to Instagram in October 2022 to gush about her new role. “WHAT IS LIFE. Freaking out so excited so grateful,” she wrote alongside a photo announcing the news.

Starring alongside Tarver is John Stamos as Butch Thorn, an older musician who has fallen from grace and is asked to write songs with Sadie.

Scroll down for everything to know about the Open Book series: