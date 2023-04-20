No rest for a broken heart! Joe Alwyn jumped back into work — filming The Brutalist — in the wake of his split from Taylor Swift.

Us Weekly confirmed in early April that Alwyn and Swift called it quits after six years together. The news broke amid the Grammy winner’s ongoing Eras Tour.

“Fame factored into their split,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world.”

The English actor, however, never “blamed” Swift for her popularity, the insider noted, adding, “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

While Swift was focused on her music — and touring — beginning in March, Alwyn was busy with his own job. The Conversations With Friends alum jetted off to Hungry that same month to start shooting The Brutalist.

His costar Emma Laird confirmed on April 18 that cameras has been rolling on set via a series of Instagram photos. “Moments in March❤️🎥,” the Mayor of Kingstown actress captioned the snaps, which included a solo shot of Alwyn riding a scooter.

Laird also posed with the film’s writer and director, Brady Corbet, and lead actor Adrien Brody.

Alwyn, Brody and Laird were all announced in April as part of the official cast of The Brutalist. The drama, however, has been on filmgoer’s radars since September 2020.

At the time, a different set of actors were reportedly going to star in the movie, which was described to Deadline as an “epic saga and unconventional love story.”

The Brutalist will document World War II survivors László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet’s (Felicity Jones) lives as immigrants who come to America from war-torn Europe. László, who is a visionary architect, isn’t prepared for his life to change again at the hands of a wealthy client once in the States.

“Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors,” Corbet said in a September 2020 statement. “It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture.”

