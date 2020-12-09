Jesse Metcalfe

After making his film debut as John Tucker, Metcalfe landed multiple movie roles, but had the most success in TV, starring in Desperate Housewives, Chase and Dallas. In 2015, he starred in his first Hallmark movie, which led to many more. He also landed the lead role on Chesapeake Shores, a Hallmark series that he also produces. In 2020, he competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. Metcalfe was in a relationship with Cara Santana for 13 years, and the pair got engaged in 2016. They split in 2020.