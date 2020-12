Sophia Bush

Bush is best known for her two major TV roles: Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012 and Erin Lindsay in Chicago P.D. from 2013 to 2017. Additionally, she has starred in dozens of other projects and has taken on philanthropy work and activism. Her romantic life has made headlines through the years, dating former costars James Lafferty, Austin Nichols and Jesse Lee Soffer. She was married to Chad Michael Murray for five months in 2005.