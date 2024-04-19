From Get Out to Nope, Jordan Peele has been involved in quite a few TV and movie projects through his production company, Monkeypaw Productions.

Peele started his career in sketch comedy as a cast member on Fox’s MAD TV series. He branched out with Keegan-Michael Key, whom he frequently collaborated with on a number of projects, including Key & Peele.

After founding his film and TV production company in 2012, Peele pivoted to writing and directing critically acclaimed movies, including Get Out, Us and Nope. Peele, who has made cameos in many of his projects, has produced several TV shows, as well, such as Hunters and The Twilight Zone.

Peele previously opened up about what he prioritizes in his work, sharing during a 2019 Q&A, “The way I look at it. I get to cast Black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a Black family.’ And they say yes.”

He added: “I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie. It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time — a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false.”

Keep scrolling for Peele’s greatest hits over the years: