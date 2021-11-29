Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds played lovestruck Chris Brander, who had a major crush on his BFF, Jamie, in high school. He then starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Proposal, Green Lantern, Life, Free Guy and Red Notice. Reynolds also plays Deadpool in the superhero franchise and has voiced Guy in The Croods films. The Canada native has more than 15 producing credits to his name, including Deadpool (which he also cowrote), Match Made in Hell and the upcoming films Shotgun Wedding, Spirited and Clue. He acquired stake in Aviator American Gin in 2018 and Mint Mobile in 2019. The Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place alum is a co-owner of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. He wed Blake Lively in 2012 and they have since welcomed three daughters: James, Inez and Betty.