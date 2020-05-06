Learning to Trust Again

Justin and Hailey admitted that rekindling their romance wasn’t easy for either of them. “There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me, and vice versa,” the Canadian star explained. “We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God’s forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace.”

The model, for her part, regarded forgiveness to be “the biggest thing” they both needed to overcome. “You take a person with all of their mistakes, all of their faults, all of their decisions,” she added.