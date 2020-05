Taking a Break

Hailey reflected on the couple’s 2016 breakup in the show’s premiere episode. “I think that one thing that’s really important is that from the time you and I ended and were not on good terms, I was on my own essentially,” she said. “I didn’t just throw myself into a relationship, throw myself into something else to try to … distract myself and forget.”

She noted that it was the “best thing that we took time apart and had time to do our own thing.”