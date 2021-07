Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe

After joking about bad boys Thomas or Karl Smith getting the gig, Tayshia, who cohosted season 17 with Kaitlyn, told Us, “I think we both can agree with Michael A. and Andrew. They’re just such lovable men. They have so much to offer, and it would be amazing to see them find love.”

With reporting by Johnni Macke