Halloween

From YouTube Spoofs to ‘Old Town Road’: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take on Viral Trends for Live’s Halloween Special

By
Live-With-kelly-ryan-halloween-2019
 David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment
16
17 / 16

Baby Shark

Mommy shark, daddy shark, grandma shark, grandpa shark and of course, baby shark, were all accounted for.

Back to top