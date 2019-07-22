The Open Letter

Ken slammed his wife’s former castmates — including Camille Grammer for her remarks about Lisa’s dental hygiene — after part 1 of the season 9 reunion aired in July 2019.

“To now attack her personal hygiene disgusts me,” Ken wrote. “I could put it out here that my wife’s breath is as sweet as she is as, I am the one who kisses her daily I should know. I am angry as it is a vile lie … Like so many other things that have been said about her.”

Ken also seemingly pointed out recent lawsuits against Dorit and PK Kemsley, Erika Jayne’s husband, Tom Girardi, and Kyle and Mauricio.

“What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter,” he wrote. “The very PUBLIC issues — lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of them, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies — have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people’s money, I call bulls–t!”