Change of Plans

Viewers got to see Kim try on the prototype which fit her body. Later in the episode, the Hulu personality revealed she originally wasn’t allowed to wear the original dress because it wouldn’t go over her hips. (She ultimately wore it for a few minutes at the Met before changing into the replica.)

“At this moment, I am not going to the Met so I can already feel the FOMO happening. I am not going to give up,” she shared. “I have about three weeks to fit into this dress. I am going to do every last thing that I can to try to make this happen. It is going to be really hard and I will have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar which is so hard for me.”

Kim added that she didn’t plan to “take no for an answer” from the museum.