Still on a high! Kim Kardashian continued her fashionable tribute to Marilyn Monroe after wearing one of the late icon’s dresses to the 2022 Met Gala.

“To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite,” the reality star, 41, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday, May 6. “In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @Juliens_Auctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown.”

The photo carousel began with a pic of Kardashian posing in a hotel room while wearing a green sequined gown. She held a Golden Globe trophy in her hand. “Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was non other [sic] than my florist @jeffleatham,” she wrote. “I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned.”

The Skims CEO also shared black-and-white throwbacks of Monroe wearing the same sparkly dress as she accepted her award on the Golden Globes stage. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night,” Kardashian continued. “Thank you Julien’s Auction and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible.”

Days prior, the California native attended the Met Gala with boyfriend Pete Davidson. While the comedian, 28, opted for a traditional black suit, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore the champagne-colored dress that Monroe had on while she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with “Happy Birthday” in 1962.

“I had this idea to put it on and try it on. They came with armed guards and gloves,” the beauty mogul told Vogue on the red carpet in New York City, noting that the Jean Louis outfit was on loan from Ripley’s Believe It or Not. “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and I looked at them and I said, ‘Give me, like, three weeks.'”

Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds in order to make the fashion moment happen, and her comments quickly sparked backlash. Though some fans believed the declaration promoted unhealthy body image, the Hulu star’s trainer shut down the criticism.

“[Kim] works, like, really hard, so I was there through the process,” Don-A-Matrix told TMZ after the gala. “So, it wasn’t, like, a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in. … It’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

The Selfish author seemed to hint at the negative response to her major slimdown in a cryptic Instagram Story that read, “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!