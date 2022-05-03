Pete Comforts Kim as She Worries She Won't Fit Into Marilyn Met Gala Dress

A supportive king. Prior to walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, Pete Davidson made sure Kim Kardashian felt comfortable in her Marilyn Monroe dress.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by TMZ on Tuesday, May 3, the Kardashians star, 41, tried on the gown — the exact same sparkling champagne number the Old Hollywood icon wore while famously serenading President John F. Kennedy with a sultry rendition of “Happy Birthday” in 1962.

While the Skims founder fretted over the fit as handlers help zip her into it — “Do you think I should go to the gym?” she asked Davidson — the Saturday Night Live star, 28, attempted to calm her nerves.

“You’re good,” he told Kardashian, as she worried it wasn’t going to zip all the way.

“You’re good. Relax,” the Big Time Adolescence star repeated calmly. “Relax.”

While Davidson was encouraging as the KKW Beauty creator was slipping into the legendary frock, he also couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes about the previous dress she considered wearing on Fashion’s Biggest Night.

“Oh yeah, that one was like a Halloween party,” the comedian quipped. “That’s like, Eyes Wide Shut party dress.”

The Jean Louis ensemble — which was on loan to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not — fit the reality star like a glove on Monday, May 2, as she posed alongside Davidson on the red carpet.

“I had this idea to put it on and try it on. They came with armed guards and gloves,” the California native recalled of the fitting process to Vogue on the carpet Monday. “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me, and I looked at them and I said, ‘Give me like three weeks.’”

Kardashian, who also bleached her hair for the event, noted that she “had to lose 16 pounds” to fit into the dress, explaining that she was “determined” to do so.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared to be in step with her mom, Kris Jenner, who channeled Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — JFK’s widow — at the event.

While all eyes were on the Kardashian-Jenner family Monday evening, it looked like the Selfish author only had eyes for her boyfriend.

“Doesn’t he look so handsome?” she gushed to Vogue. For his part, Davidson was clad in a black Dior suit that he paired with dark sunglasses and a diamond-encrusted Rolex.

The couple, who have been dating since October 2021, have been going more public with their relationship as of late. The King of Staten Island actor accompanied his girlfriend to the April premiere of the family’s new Hulu hit, The Kardashians, and just last week, they hit up the White House Correspondents dinner in Washington, D.C.

