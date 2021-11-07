Serena and Venus Williams’ Role

The athletes are executive producers on the project, along with their older sister Isha Price. “The interest has always been to keep it 100 percent real,” Price told Entertainment Weekly in November 2021.

To keep the film authentic, Price admitted that it needed a bit of a rewrite. “It was so off in terms of [his] personality,” she said.

The Williams family also made sure the biopic paid tribute to not only their patriarch, but also to the bond between sisters. “I love that it captured the innocence — the innocence we still hang on to, actually,” Venus told EW ahead of the movie’s release, adding, “It’s kind of difficult for me to say, ‘Oh, this film shows me.’ Because ‘me’ is Serena. And there’s no me without her, and I could have never done what I’ve been able to achieve on the court without her. It’s so symbiotic.”