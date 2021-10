Stewart Was Initially ‘Nervous’ to Play the Late Princess

Ahead of filming, the Breaking Dawn star noted her anxieties in playing the beloved Princess of Wales, so much so that she “couldn’t open my mouth for two weeks.”

“I had TMJ [disorder] to the point where I was like, completely locked up,” Stewart explained to BBC News during an October 2021 interview. “I was like, ‘Huh, I guess I’m really nervous’ — I was really tripping out until we started.”