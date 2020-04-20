‘Ladies of London’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Marissa Hermer

Marissa and husband Matt Hermer moved from London to Los Angeles in 2017. Not long after their move, the twosome, who have three kids, opened a family-friendly restaurant called The Draycott in Pacific Palisades, California.

“When we moved here, I was nostalgic for London. Now I don’t miss it,” she told Bravo in September 2017. “But when we first moved here I did and so I really created this place that reminded me of London. And people walk in here and they’re like, ‘This feels like London!’ And I go, ‘Well, thats what I was hoping for, that’s what I wanted.'”

In January 2020, Marissa and Matt opened up their second restaurant, Olivetta, in West Hollywood.