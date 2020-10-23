About that Cabo Episode

Everyone in the cast admitted that sometimes they’d warn their families before a specific episode aired. Ahead of the Cabo episode — in which Stephen and Kristin get into a nasty fight and he calls her names — he called his grandmother.

“I gave her a heads-up, [like] ‘Maybe don’t watch this episode,” he said. “And then I saw her, we talked about it and I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and I remember she just said to me, she was like, ‘I think she kind of deserved it.’”

The group’s reaction to his reveal was just as great as the statement itself.