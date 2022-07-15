Lala Breaks Down Status With 'VPR' Cast, Signed on for New Season Days Ago

Katie Maloney

Lala told Us that she and Katie, who filed for divorce from Schwartz earlier this year, are leaning on each other as they navigate their first single seasons.

“She’s one of those friends where we can sit on the phone for hours and we just gossip and talk about what it’s like to have these new lives,” she explained. “We’re both back living in apartments and we’re like, ‘It’s single girl summer.’ So I’m just excited that I have her. I mean, I’m so sad that her marriage ended because you never wanna see that. But it happened to the two most perfect people because it has been so easy in the sense that they still maintain a friendship. If that makes sense, you know? It wasn’t like you had to pick a side. There wasn’t this ultimate betrayal where it was like, ‘You’re dead to me.’ So yes, leaning on each other — definitely.”