Lamar Odom’s ‘Sex, Drugs and Kardashians’ Documentary: Everything to Know

Baring it all. Lamar Odom plans to open up about the end of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian in the documentary Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

The former NBA player announced the Fox special in December 2022, sharing a promo image for the film via Instagram. “LAMAR ODOM Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” the New York City native captioned the post. “Airing Jan 2, 2023 on FOX | next day on @hulu !!”

In a teaser for the show, Odom spoke to TMZ’s Harvey Levin about his marriage to Kardashian, which lasted from 2009 to 2016. “Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” the former athlete explained in the video. “I had a wife and cocaine.”

The two-time NBA champion claimed that the Good American cofounder knew about his drug use for part of the marriage. “You can’t hide that forever,” he added. “Behind the scenes, I put her through some s–t. The things that y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Odom and the reality star tied the knot in September 2009 after just one month of dating. Kardashian filed to legally end their marriage in December 2013, but the divorce hadn’t been finalized when Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel nearly two years later. The former Kocktails With Khloé host withdrew her papers so she could make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf while he recovered from 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

“I didn’t even know what had just happened,” the Olympic bronze medalist exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2017. “I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw.”

Odom went on to say that the Hulu personality “played a major role” in helping him recover his memory. “She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother,” he explained. “I kept thinking, ‘Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?’ It was scary s–t. Faith got me through.”

After Odom’s recovery, Kardashian filed for divorce again in May 2016, and their split was finalized seven months later. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward later opened up about their marriage while competing on Celebrity Big Brother in February 2022.

“When I married Khloé, there’s just so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship,” he told the cameras. “If I could take it back, of course I’d take it back. I was never my intention to hurt her. My mind and head weren’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.