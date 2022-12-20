Baring it all. Lamar Odom plans to open up about the end of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian in the documentary Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lamar Odom's 'Sex, Drugs and Kardashians' Documentary: Everything to Know
Baring it all. Lamar Odom plans to open up about the end of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian in the documentary Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.
The former NBA player announced the Fox special in December 2022, sharing a promo image for the film via Instagram. "LAMAR ODOM Sex, Drugs & Kardashians," the New York City native captioned the post. "Airing Jan 2, 2023 on FOX | next day on @hulu !!"
In a teaser for the show, Odom spoke to TMZ's Harvey Levinabout his marriage to Kardashian, which lasted from 2009 to 2016. "Drugs, that was my girlfriend," the former athlete explained in the video. "I had a wife and cocaine."
The two-time NBA champion claimed that the Good American cofounder knew about his drug use for part of the marriage. "You can't hide that forever," he added. "Behind the scenes, I put her through some s–t. The things that y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is really crazy."
Odom and the reality star tied the knot in September 2009 after just one month of dating. Kardashian filed to legally end their marriage in December 2013, but the divorce hadn't been finalized when Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel nearly two years later. The former Kocktails With Khloé host withdrew her papers so she could make medical decisions on her ex's behalf while he recovered from 12 strokes and six heart attacks.
“I didn’t even know what had just happened," the Olympic bronze medalist exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2017. "I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw."
Odom went on to say that the Hulu personality "played a major role" in helping him recover his memory. "She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother," he explained. "I kept thinking, 'Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever?' It was scary s–t. Faith got me through."
After Odom's recovery, Kardashian filed for divorce again in May 2016, and their split was finalized seven months later. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward later opened up about their marriage while competing on Celebrity Big Brother in February 2022.
"When I married Khloé, there's just so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship," he told the cameras. "If I could take it back, of course I'd take it back. I was never my intention to hurt her. My mind and head weren’t in the right place. I wasn't taking care of myself."
Keep scrolling for everything to know about Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
When Does 'Sex, Drugs and Kardashians' Premiere?
Odom's documentary airs on Fox Monday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream via Hulu the next day.
Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
What Is Lamar Odom's Documentary About?
"The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career," read a December 2022 press release from Fox. "Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news … true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”
Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock
How Long Were Khloe and Lamar Married?
The former couple were married for four years when Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013. While the twosome signed the paperwork in July 2015, a judge still hadn't signed off on the split three months later, when Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Kardashian decided to withdraw the papers so she could make medical decisions for her ex while he was incapacitated. Following Odom's recovery, the Revenge Body alum filed for divorce again in May 2016, and the pair finalized their split in December of that year.
Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Where Do Khloe and Lamar Stand Now?
During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021, Kardashian said that she and Odom no longer talk, but she bears him no ill will. "We're not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best — good health — and I think we're all really rooting for him and want the best for him," she explained, adding that she doesn't regret marrying him. "I loved that chapter in my life. I did, regardless of how dark and crazy that might sound. It was still a very significant part of my story and my life and I wouldn't change it. It sounds crazy but that was meant to happen and it happened."
Odom, for his part, had said that he wishes he could take his ex-wife out to dinner to get some closure. "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence," he said in a February 2022 episode of Celebrity Big Brother. "[I'd] say I'm sorry and what a fool I was. But she has her right to never ever see me again, for the things I put her through. Time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now. Just saying her name brightens up my day. All I can do is wish the best for her."