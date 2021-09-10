Emma Thompson

Thompson took on the role of Karen, sister to the Prime Minister, and wife of Harry (Rickman) in the romance film. She also starred alongside her onscreen husband, Rickman, in three Harry Potter films. The Oscar winner has gained praise for her other works, like, the Nanny McPhee films, Saving Mr. Banks, Burnt, Beauty and the Beast and Late Night. She played Baroness in 2021’s live-action Cruella. Thompson has been married to Greg Wise since 2003 and shares two children with him.