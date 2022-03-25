Lúcia Moniz

Moniz won over Jamie’s (Firth) heart as Aurélia and famously learned English for him before he asked for her hand in marriage in the film. The Portuguese actress has since appeared on numerous TV shows, including Vingança, Aqui Não Há Quem Viva, Olhos nos Olhos and Na Corda Bamba. She also starred in Fatima, Thirty Minutes and Sombra. Moniz released five albums, the latest being 2015’s Calendar (Vidisco). In 2004, she welcomed her daughter Júlia. She is still acting and has several upcoming roles both on the big screen and the small screen.