What’s It About?

Good Mourning is described as a stoner comedy that will follow movie star Landon Random around on the worst day of his life.

“Composed of chaotic roommates and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, Landon’s day keeps going downhill,” the plot description states. “Ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love, and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”