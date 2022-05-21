Baring it all! Machine Gun Kelly revealed he’s a triple threat — writing, directing and starring in Good Mourning — and he had a very specific way of getting into character.

“I did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning. 💪🏼🎬 drop a 🍿 if you got high and watched our movie,” the “Bloody Valentine” rapper (real name Colson Baker), 32, captioned a Saturday, May 21, Instagram carousel, which included a nude snap of himself with only a small towel to cover his private parts.

The comedy — which was released on Friday, May 20 — follows movie star London Ransom (Kelly) whose life spirals after learning that his girlfriend (Becky G) calls off their romance via text on the most important day of his career.

“I want to say thank you to [MGK] for sending me that text, and thank you to Megan [Fox, his fiancée] sending him that text that made him think she was breaking up with him,” costar Mod Sun said in an Instagram video from the movie’s premiere earlier this month. “She was actually probably just being really nice and saying she loves [you], but we all know how this guy’s mind works — spiral! Thank you for the catastrophe that happened that made this movie real.”

Good Mourning — the rapper’s directorial debut — also stars Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Pete Davidson and Fox.

“I just think she’s comedically genius,” the “Emo Girl” crooner told Entertainment Tonight of the 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress — whom he proposed to in January — at the May 12 premiere. “I think she’s so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor.”

He added: “It’s so funny, I was trying to make her not look like Megan Fox. I was like, ‘We should put an old lady wig on you,’ and she was like, ‘I got this,’ and she was her and she was Kennedy. And Kennedy was kind of like an ode to [her character] Reagan from New Girl. So, everything was kind of meta.”

Despite an ill-timed text, Kelly and Fox — who shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — have a much smoother relationship than London has with his own ex.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the Tennessee native told astrologer Susan Miller during a July 2020 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Good Mourning is currently in theaters.

