We know that voice! Pete Davidson makes a surprise appearance on pal Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest album, Mainstream Sellout, and brings his trademark humor to the track.

The 31-year-old dropped his sixth studio album on Friday, March 25. One of the 16 tracks is titled “Wall of Fame (Interlude)” and features the 28-year-old comedian and Kelly’s 12-year-old daughter, Casie.

“What’s this wall?” Davidson asks, as Casie shouts in the background, “We love the wall!”

The Saturday Night Live star continues, “It’s a wall of famous people? Wow. … L.A. sucks.” When the preteen wonders whether her dad is on the wall, Davidson repeats her question in a playful tone, asking, “Are you on the wall, daddy?”

Kelly tells the twosome that he is, indeed, on the wall. “Oh, well, that’s cool,” Davidson retorts. “‘Cause I didn’t see that I was on the wall and I’m a little jealous. I think the wall’s lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly’s album.”

This isn’t the first collaboration between the BFFs. The King of Staten Island actor was previously featured in a brief track on Kelly’s Tickets to my Downfall, which was released in September 2020. The musician’s now-fiancée, Megan Fox, also could be heard.

Before Mainstream Sellout made its debut, the Ohio native opened up about the meaning behind the title, telling Billboard in an interview published on Wednesday, March 23, that he “was scared to be myself” in his early career. “The torture is real,” he said of the angst that drives his music. “However, do I invite the torture or create it for myself? Probably. Do I fear a stable life? Do I fear that it’s going to stop my writing? For sure.”

The “Bloody Valentine” performer added, “Sometimes I wake up and it’s like, ‘It’s sunny today. I live in this house today. What am I? I am a mainstream sellout, dude.'”

The rapper-turned-rocker rose to the top of the charts after embracing a pop punk sound. “I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got. But I earned that s–t,” he told the outlet. “Dude, I was f–king loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. … Kids come up to me like, ‘Dude, the first time I ever saw someone play guitar in concert was at your concert — and now I take guitar lessons.'”

Kelly’s music isn’t the only thing grabbing fans’ attention; his personal life has also become a hot topic. The Bird Box actor was first linked to Fox, 35, in 2020 after working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass. Earlier this year, Kelly popped the question.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the Transformers star gushed via Instagram in January. “We asked for magic. … Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, for nearly 10 years before moving on with Kelly. The Tennessee native filed for divorce in November 2020, and the former couple reached a settlement in February.

