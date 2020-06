Austin Nichols

After winning the heart of Mary-Kate’s Madison in Holiday in the Sun, Nichols joined the cast of One Tree Hill as his real-life girlfriend Sophia Bush’s onscreen love interest. Nichols was promoted to a series regular for season 7 in 2009 and remained on the show until the 2012 finale. The actor, who split from Bush after the show wrapped, has since appeared on The Walking Dead, Bates Motel and Ray Donovan.