Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Onscreen Boyfriends: Where Are They Now?

Peck, who played flower delivery boy Michel in 1999’s Passport to Paris, had the honor of being Mary-Kate’s first onscreen kiss.

“Because they were my age, I had some sort of peripheral awareness,” Peck told Uproxx about landing the role. “They weren’t a big presence in my mind but I was definitely aware of them. … Mary-Kate played my love interest in the movie and I remember Broker [Way] and I were each attracted to the opposite and it was equally reciprocated. But they were both great and we had a fun time. They were totally normal kids, as I recall.”

Peck went on to star in ABC Family’s TV adaptation of 10 Things I Hate You and CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. He also had guest roles on Gossip Girl, Madam Secretary and Penny Dreadful: City of Angel.