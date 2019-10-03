Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels)

Then: The Ohio native’s earliest career credits include All My Children, The Bill and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His big break came when he was cast in Mean Girls.

Now: Though he continued to appear in movies and on TV, Bennett expanded beyond acting. He competed on Dancing with the Stars’ 19th season in 2014 and hosted the Food Network’s Cake Wars from 2015 to 2017. He paid tribute to his Mean Girls roots by cowriting a cookbook, The Burn Cook Book, in 2018. He additionally honored his Mean Girls role later in 2018 when he appeared in Grande’s music video for “Thank U, Next.” He was cast on Celebrity Big Brother in January 2019.