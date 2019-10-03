Rachel McAdams (Regina George)

Then: Before playing Regina George, the Canadian actress graduated from York University in 2001. Though she initially appeared in smaller parts in TV shows and TV movies, she made her film debut in The Hot Chick opposite Rob Schneider and Anna Faris.

Now: 2004 was a big year for McAdams — in addition to Mean Girls, she landed another iconic film role opposite Ryan Gosling in The Notebook. She continued to appear in major films, from Wedding Crashers to Sherlock Holmes to The Vow to Game Night. She also appeared on the second season of HBO’s True Detective in 2015. She scored her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Spotlight in 2016. McAdams welcomed her first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden in 2018.