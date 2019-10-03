Tim Meadows (Mr. Duvall)

Then: Like Fey, Meadows was also a part of The Second City comedy group and his biggest pre-Mean Girls gig was as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The Michigan native also appeared on The Michael Richards Show, Wayne’s World 2 and Leap of Faith.

Now: Since Mean Girls, Meadows has appeared in several movies, from Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story to Semi-Pro to Grown Ups 2. He has also made memorable appearances on TV shows like Schooled, Bob’s Burgers, Son of Zorn and Marry Me. He shares two sons, Isaiah and Julian, with his ex-wife, Michelle Taylor.