Victoria Paul

Paul — who currently holds the title of Miss Louisiana USA — “is a practical nurse who practiced specialty nursing for two years in Dermatology before taking on the challenge of emergent care,” her bio on the pageant’s website reads. “She currently works full-time in Urgent Care as well as continuing to work part-time in Dermatology. Victoria is passionate about fitness and health but also about empowering and motivating others, especially children. The 26-year-old draws from her own challenges that she faced in her childhood. At one time, Victoria and her family lived in a homeless shelter.”